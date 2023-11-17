Springfield Rotary Service Above Self Luncheon to Honor Dr. Mark Keroack, NBA Cares

SPRINGFIELD — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Rotary Club of Springfield announced the honorees for the Westfield Bank 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Rotary Service Above Self Luncheon, which will take place on Thursday, Dec. 14 at noon on Center Court of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

This year’s honorees are Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health, and NBA Cares. In addition, Springfield Rotary announced this year’s Paul Harris Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Paul Lambert, president and CEO of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and long-serving Rotarian.

“Many notable individuals from the Western Mass. community and the sports world have been recognized at the BHOF Service Above Self luncheons throughout the years,” said Frank Colaccino, CEO of the Colvest Group and chairperson of the award luncheon committee. “Our honorees have generously served our communities with heartfelt passion without expectation of personal recognition.”

Tickets to the event are available to purchase. Individual tickets ($90) and sponsorship opportunities for the luncheon are still available. For more information on sponsorships or to purchase tickets to the luncheon, contact Chelsea Johnson at (413) 231-5521 or [email protected].