Springfield Symphony Orchestra Announces Two Spring Concerts

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) Board announced two spring concerts will be hosted at Springfield Symphony Hall on Friday, April 22 and Friday, May 13 with former SSO Music Director Mark Russell Smith serving as guest conductor.

Smith is music director and conductor of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. He previously served as music director for the SSO from 1995 through 2000. He has worked as director of New Music Projects for the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and artistic director of Orchestral Studies at the University of Minnesota, and has also served as music director for the Richmond Symphony Orchestra and Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra.

According to Paul Friedmann of the SSO management committee, “Mark Russell Smith is distinguished by his creative programming and dynamic personality. It is with great joy that we announce he will guest conduct concerts in April and May as we bring life back to the stage at Springfield Symphony Hall.”

Details about the concerts, program, and availability of tickets will be forthcoming and available at springfieldsymphony.org.