Springfield’s Union Station Gathers Memories of Service for Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout its history, Union Station has served as a place of departure and coming home. To members of the military and their families, the memory of leaving to serve and returning home through Union Station endures. As highlighted in the memories gathered by Union Station recently, some brought the war home with them, while, as loved ones noted, others did not return at all.

In order to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country as well as all of those who served many times, putting their lives on the line, Union Station asked area residents to share their memories of leaving and returning related to military service.

“Memorial Day is a time to remember,” stated Nicole Sweeney, Marketing manager for Union Station. “We want to help individuals and families bring memories of service and sacrifice to life.”

Over the course of a few days, numerous memories were posted on Union Station’s Facebook page. “I remember leaving from the old Union Station for boot camp headed to Vietnam, the song ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ was playing,” a man named John wrote. Another man, Richard, recalled “my Uncle George leaving, was killed in the Battle of the Bulge, WWII.”

These responses highlight memories of leaving, returning, and loss over 80 years and several different wars, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Union Station Memorial Day memories can be viewed here. Additional Union Station memories can be viewed here.