Square One Supporters to Gather for Annual Kentucky Derby Party

SPRINGFIELD — On Saturday, May 5 at 5 p.m., the Armory at MGM Springfield will the setting for hats, horses, and hors d’oeuvres to celebrate the 149th annual Kentucky Derby.

This sold-out event, presented by lead sponsors PeoplesBank, USI Insurance, Alekman DiTusa, Baystate Health/Health New England, and Meridian Industrial Group, will raise much-needed funds for Square One’s programs and services.

“Short of heading to Churchill Downs, we cannot think of any better way to enjoy the greatest two minutes in sports,” said Kristine Allard, chief Development & Communications officer for Square One. “We are so grateful to our sponsors and guests for joining us for what promises to be a great party, in support of the work Square One does every day to support our community’s children and families.”

Since 2016, this annual event has become a signature fundraiser for Square One. Decked out in their Derby best, 250 guests will watch the race on a giant screen while enjoying traditional mint juleps and participating in raffles and a silent auction.

In addition to the lead sponsors, the Derby party is being supported by Florence Bank, INSA, St. Germain Investment Management, FR Investments, CJC Lighting & Projection, the Law Offices of Mark E. Salomone, Advanced Drainage Systems, Country Bank, Caring Health Center, Napatree Capital, LaQuinta, deVillier Petrangelo Wealth Management, Events by Jackie M, Fontaine Bros., the Massachusetts Coalition of Independent Workers, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, Overlook VNA, 6 Brick’s, Berkshire Bank, NEPM, Northwestern Mutual, Fathers & Sons, Northeast IT, and Window World.