BusinessTalk with Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer for Mercy Medical Center
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 93: December 20, 2021
George Interviews Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer for Mercy Medical Center
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer for Mercy Medical Center. The two talk about everything from the state of the pandemic and the arrival of the Omicron variant, to the immense challenges facing hospitals today, to the ongoing workforce crisis and the many ways it is impacting this important sector of the economy. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.