BusinessTalk with Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer for Mercy Medical Center

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer for Mercy Medical Center. The two talk about everything from the state of the pandemic and the arrival of the Omicron variant, to the immense challenges facing hospitals today, to the ongoing workforce crisis and the many ways it is impacting this important sector of the economy. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/EPISODE93.mp3