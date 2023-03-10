State Education Officials Visiting Square One Today

SPRINGFIELD — Massachusetts Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler and acting Commissioner of Early Education & Care (EEC) Amy Kershaw will pay a visit to Square One today, March 10, at 2 p.m.

Tutwiler and Kershaw will visit the Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center at 55 King St., Springfield, to experience the work that Square One is doing and highlight the investments proposed in Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll’s budget for early learning. The visit will focus specifically on Square One’s use of the Commonwealth Cares for Children grants and the work it has done to support early-childhood mental health.

Joined by Square One President and CEO Dawn DiStefano, along with Square One staff, children, and parents, Tutwiler and Kershaw will tour the facility and learn more about Square One’s commitment to developing the next generation of leaders by providing high-quality early education and care, as it has since 1883.

Square One currently provides early learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers, and school-aged children daily, and family-support services to about 1,500 families each year.