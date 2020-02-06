STCC Kicks Off ‘Leap Forward’ Fundraising Effort

SPRINGFIELD — In celebration of the leap year, the Springfield Technical Community College Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign called “Leap Forward” to support students.

The foundation is asking alumni, parents, the community, and friends of the college to make a gift of $29 in the month of February. The contribution will go directly to support the students currently enrolled at STCC.

“We want to show our students that we support their desire to succeed,” said Kelly Galanis, director of Operations and Donor Relations at STCC. “Since 2020 is a leap year, we thought it would be fun to tie in support for our students with the 29 days of February. It’s easy to donate. Just go to stcc.edu/leap and click on ‘give now.’”

The website gives donors the choice to donate in $29 increments, and each $29 represents support for one student. Donors also can enter any amount in an ‘other’ box. In addition, donors can use a drop-down menu to designate their gift for a specific category (where the need is greatest, general scholarship fund, Society of Women Engineers, Hispanic Assoc. in Higher Education, Arts at STCC, STCC athletics, or a named scholarship fund).

STCC graduates said financial support from donors made a meaningful difference and were excited to hear about the “Leap Forward” campaign.

“STCC helped me take a leap forward in my career by giving me the opportunity to explore different fields of study,” said Olivia Boadi Sarfo, a 2019 graduate. “The staff and faculty guided me the minute I stepped foot on the campus.”

Added Alicia Cameron, a 2016 graduate, “being a student at STCC has opened so many doors to help me leap ahead in my personal life and professional career.”

For questions about the campaign or the STCC Foundation, contact Galanis at (413) 755-4529 or [email protected].