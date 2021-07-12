STCC Offers virtual series to help students ‘survive and thrive’

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College will help build students’ studying skills this summer through a series of live virtual sessions from July 15 to August 12.

The Academic Advising and Transfer Center at STCC will host “Survive and Thrive: Summer Edition,” which consists of six Zoom sessions focusing on the following topics:

• Time Management;

• ‘The Importance of Creating Positive Social Networks’;

• ‘Your Health and College Success’;

• TRIO Student Support Services (an overview of the program which assists students in adjusting to the college environment);

• ‘What to Do With the Degree?’; and

• Stress Management

For dates and times of each free session and to find links to register, visit stcc.edu/resources/survive-and-thrive.

Kiyota Garcia, assistant dean of Student Initiatives, said the series is for current and new students. STCC faculty and advisors will host the sessions and answer questions.

“If the topics don’t cover what you need to know, you’ll have the opportunity to ask or set-up a one-on-one chat or virtual appointment,” Garcia said.

The sessions cover skills students should develop to get started in their classwork, including:

• Prioritizing tasks to complete school work and assignments on time;

• Planning ahead, setting aside the time needed for projects and assignments; and

• Improving work-life balance

Those with questions should contact the Academic Advising and Transfer Center at (413) 755-4857, at [email protected], or by ChatNow! Find more information about “Survive and Thrive” at stcc.edu/resources/survive-and-thrive.