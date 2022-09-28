STCC to Celebrate Innovation, Resilience at Awards Gala on Oct. 6

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will celebrate innovative champions at a gala held at the Marriott Springfield Downtown on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The STCC Resilience Awards and Gala recognizes the college’s 55th year. The theme, “55 Years of Gratitude and Grit,” reflects the resilience of students and STCC alumni.

The STCC Foundation, which supports the mission of the college, is seeking sponsors and invites the public to join the event. The cost is $100 per guest or $55 for student tickets. Proceeds will go toward supporting STCC students. Visit stcc.io/55 to RSVP.

In keeping with the theme, STCC will honor community leaders who have demonstrated resilience and innovative excellence through their work and service within Western Mass. STCC, the only technical community college in Massachusetts, features a wide variety of programs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), as well as manufacturing, healthcare, business, social services and the liberal arts.

“We will honor entrepreneurs, business and civic leaders, and STCC alumni who have used their time, treasure, and talent to improve and transform lives, neighborhoods, and communities,” said Shai Butler, vice president of Advancement & External Affairs.

Jennifer Brown, president of the STCC Foundation, is inviting alumni and friends of the college to attend the gala. “We want to celebrate those in our community who have made a meaningful difference — those who have had an impact on the Western Mass. workforce,” she said. “Join us to be a part of this amazing and unique celebration of STCC and area leaders.”

The gala co-hosts are Butler and John Cook, STCC president. Co-chairs are Brown, who is senior manager of Professional Sales for Masis Professional Group, and Frank Quigley ’77, president of F.D. Quigley & Associates.

Gala Distinguished honorees include Helen Caulton-Harris, Health and Human Services commissioner for the City of Springfield (Community Innovation Champion); Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill (Industry Innovation Champion); state Rep. Angelo Puppolo (Government & Public Affairs Champion); and Louis Weir ’00, assistant superintendent of Special Ops and chief of Security at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department (Alumni Champion).

For more information, including how to RSVP and be a sponsor, visit stcc.io/55.