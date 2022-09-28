Country Bank, Worcester Red Sox Announce 2022 WooStars

WARE — Country Bank and the Worcester Red Sox recently announced the 2022 WooStars, a program that supports nonprofit leaders throughout the region.

Country Bank recently recognized nine local WooStars and the nonprofits they are affiliated with at Polar Park. They include Katie Roy, Big Brothers Big Sisters; Nicole Broushet, Glo Mom; Pamela Daly, Girls Inc.; Jessika Zequeira, Shine Initiative; Johanna Annunziata, Give Gratitude; Moses Dixon, the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging; John Rodriguez, Worcester Latino Dollars for Scholars; Geoff Naunheim, United Way of Franklin and Hampshire County; and Denise Blodgett, Jubilee Cupboard. Each nonprofit was presented with a $5,000 check from Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank.

“One of the most important goals of our partnership with the Worcester Red Sox is to continue to find ways for us to collectively give back to our communities in an impactful and meaningful way,” said Shelley Regin, the bank’s senior vice president of Marketing and Public Relations. “Country Bank is deeply rooted in supporting its communities and a value that we have lived by for 172 years. We are delighted the Worcester Red Sox is equally committed to supporting its communities. This campaign rewards those truly making a difference out there.”

Charles Steinberg, president of the Worcester Red Sox and the WooSox Foundation, added that “we are delighted to have Country Bank as our partner in these community endeavors. From our WooStars to our inaugural Police vs. Fire Baseball Classic to our wonderful MVT program to support our teachers, Country Bank and the WooSox share a passion for using our organizations to make Worcester and Central Massachusetts even better places in which to live. We thank our friends at Country Bank, and we salute once again our 2022 WooStars.”