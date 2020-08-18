STCC to Hold ‘Community Conversations’ Virtual Event on Aug. 19

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is connecting with the local community through college alumni, local politicians, civic and nonprofit leaders, and business owners to share insights into how STCC makes an impact on Greater Springfield and Western Mass.

The public is invited to attend the first in a series of free virtual events on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. To register in advance and receive a Zoom meeting invitation, visit stcc.edu/conversations. STCC alumni will share how the college shaped their lives and careers in a session titled “The Right Choice.”

Featured speakers include the following STCC alumni:

• Yanira Aviles, who took HiSET prep classes at STCC to obtain a high-school equivalency diploma before earning an associate degree in 2020. While attending STCC, she was elected to be student representative to the board of trustees;

• Carlos Colondres, who was accepted into the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst after receiving his degree from STCC in 2019. He’s currently working on a degree in operations and information management and studying for the Realtor exam;

• Kara Woolridge, who graduated from STCC’s occupational therapy assistant program in 2016. She went on to receive a master’s degree in occupational therapy at American International College and now practices occupational therapy in an inpatient adult psychiatric unit at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer;

• Sheldon Smith, who earned a degree in business administration from STCC in 2016 before transferring to Elms College. He serves as membership and operations coordinator for Make It Springfield; and

• Rose Colon, an attorney who specializes in personal injury, criminal defense, and civil-rights law. Colon began her collegiate academic career at STCC before transferring to a four-year college, and earned her law degree from Western New England University School of Law.