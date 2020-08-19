BusinessTalk with Scott Foster
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 20: Aug. 19, 2020
Thom Interview Scott Foster, Partner at Bulkley Richardson
Scott Foster, Partner at the Buckley Richardson Law Firm, joins Thom Fox to discuss what Western Massachusetts businesses are doing to survive, and thrive, during COVID-19 recovery. Scott and Thom also discuss, business liability concerns, the Paycheck Protection Program, and how municipalities are making it simpler to do business.