Top Page Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Scott Foster

By 64

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 20: Aug. 19, 2020

Thom Interview Scott Foster, Partner at Bulkley Richardson 

Scott Foster, Partner at the Buckley Richardson Law Firm, joins Thom Fox to discuss what Western Massachusetts businesses are doing to survive, and thrive, during COVID-19 recovery.  Scott and Thom also discuss, business liability concerns, the Paycheck Protection Program, and how municipalities are making it simpler to do business.

Sponsored by:

Monson Savings Bank logo

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ALL OUR EPISODES

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

Accountants Take on a Broader Role as Clients Cope with the Pandemic

By

Is Bankruptcy the Answer?

By Contributor

BusinessTalk With Rick Sullivan

By