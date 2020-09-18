STCC to Hold Virtual Open House in October

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will hold its annual fall open house on two dates: Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Thursday, Oct. 15 from 1 to 3:30 p.m., in a virtual format.

High-school students, adult learners, and their family members can log into Zoom and meet virtually with representatives from the college’s degree and certificate programs and departments. For information about registering to attend the virtual event, visit stcc.edu/apply/open-house.

Open to the public, STCC’s open house is an opportunity for anyone thinking about becoming a student to learn more about what the college has to offer, including associate-degree and certificate programs, transfer opportunities, financial aid, athletics and student life, online learning, workforce-training options, high-school equivalency exam (HiSET), and classes for English language learners. Representatives from specific programs and departments will hold breakout sessions to speak with anyone who joins.

Dean of Admissions Louisa Davis-Freeman said the open house at STCC is an excellent opportunity to find out about programs and speak with instructors and professors. In past semesters, the event has been held on campus, but it will be offered virtually this time to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to safety concerns, STCC offers online classes with a mix of low-density on-campus labs for health, science, and technical programs.

“I encourage all prospective students — whether you’re in high school or a returning adult — to log into Zoom and learn more about STCC,” Davis-Freeman said. “We’re affordable and accessible, and our career programs will prepare you to join the workforce upon graduation. We also have many transfer programs, and our graduates continue their educational journeys at colleges and universities throughout the United States.”

For more information, contact the STCC Admissions Office at (413) 755-3333 or [email protected]. To apply to STCC, visit stcc.edu/apply. STCC is accepting applications for Fall Flex Term 2, which starts Oct. 28, and for the spring term, which begins in January.