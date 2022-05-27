STCC’s Dean of STEM to Serve on Engineering Technology Council  

SPRINGFIELD — Lara Sharp, dean of the School of STEM at Springfield Technical Community College, was named to the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) Engineering Technology Council.

Sharp is the only community college representative on the council.

The ASEE is a nonprofit organization of individuals and institutions committed to furthering education in engineering and engineering technology. The ASEE Engineering Technology Council is committed to promoting quality engineering technology education.

“It is an honor to be voted on to the Engineering Technology Council,” Sharp said. “This will be an opportunity to share best practices and develop new ideas that we can use in our engineering technology programs at STCC.”

Vice President of Academic Affairs Geraldine de Berly said Sharp’s membership benefits the School and STEM and students enrolled in the programs.

“I’m delighted that Lara Sharp will be the STCC representative on the ASEE Engineering Technology Council,” de Berly said. “By serving in this position, she will have an opportunity to share ideas with distinguished colleagues in colleges and universities across the nation. We see this as a win for our students and faculty.”

The only technical community college in Massachusetts, STCC offers a wide variety of programs in science, technology, engineering and math, many of which cannot be found elsewhere in Western Mass. The college offers affordable transfer options in engineering and science as well as two-year degrees and one-year certificates that prepare graduates for positions in the region’s workforce.

Programs include civil engineering technology, electrical engineering technology, mechanical engineering technology, optics and photonics (laser technology), and more.

Sharp was named dean of the School of STEM in 2021. Her professional experience includes six years at St. Petersburg College in Clearwater, Fla., as the program director for Engineering, Manufacturing and Building Arts and also serving as the acting dean of Natural Sciences, Engineering, Manufacturing, and Building Arts.

From 2013-2015, she was at the Corporate College of Polk State College, in Winter Haven, Fla., managing National Science Foundation (NSF) and Department of Labor (DOL) grants in advanced manufacturing and engineering technology.

Sharp spent more than 11 years teaching chemistry, natural science and engineering to high school students at various locations.

Sharp also brings industry experience, having worked at Specialty Minerals Inc. as a process engineer and an operator technician as well as an educational consultant for PASCO Scientific.

She has been recognized for her outstanding teaching as well as her community engagement including a STEM Woman of the Year Award from Girls Inc. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.