Step into the World of the Simpsons at Moe’s Tavern Pop-up Event

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Get ready to step into the world of The Simpsons as the iconic Moe’s Tavern comes to life in a pop-up event taking place June 2-11 at Two Weeks Notice Brewing, 110 Bosworth St., West Springfield.

Coinciding with the grand opening is the celebration of National Donut Day, making it the perfect time to indulge in the Lardy, Lardy, Lardy — a giant doughnut loaded with various confections and served with a tall commemorative glass filled with Grandma Plopwell’s finest chocolate pudding. Visitors to this immersive experience can enjoy offerings from local vendors and even try a custom event-themed beer and can design created by Two Weeks.

To make the event even more exciting, the West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt will make a special appearance on Friday, June 2 from 6 to 7 p.m., wearing his ‘mayor’ sash, just like Mayor Quimby from the show, adding an extra touch of authenticity to the experience.

For 34 years, Moe’s Tavern has been a beloved location for fans of The Simpsons, and now they can step into the world of their favorite animated show, no remote needed. Guests can take a picture with the famous pickled eggs, try their hand at the Love Tester, or even catch one of Moe’s infamous crank calls.

In order to ensure that everyone has an expansive and unique experience, all tickets will be timed and limited, so there is plenty of space for photos and fun. Click here to purchase tickets.