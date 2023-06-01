The Arbors to Host Two Lectures by Author of New Book on Dementia Prevention

CHICOPEE — What if half of all dementias could be avoided? Half of all dementia nursing-home beds emptied? Half of all caretakers freed up to lead more normal lives with parents and spouses who still ‘have it?’ And what if this was not the result of taking some pill, eating some superfood, playing some mind game, or holding your fork in the left hand instead of your right? What if it was a matter of understanding the science that exists today and applying that knowledge to yourself? What if you could keep thinking like you are 50 when you become 80?

Mitchell Clionsky, an expert in brain preservation, shows how to stack the dementia deck in one’s favor by reading and following the prescription in his new book, Dementia Prevention: Using Your Head to Save Your Brain. He will present a lecture, Q&A session, and book signing on Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at the Arbors at Chicopee, 929 Memorial Dr., and on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Arbors at Westfield, 40 Court St. Please RSVP for this event to [email protected].

Dementia Prevention offers a guided tour through dementia types, teaches the history of these neurological diseases, and discusses the more than 15 different factors known to affect one’s risk. It builds a visual model of dementia risk, chapter by chapter, pulling all of this information together in a clear picture of how these various pieces interact. By filling out an individual dementia-risk checklist included in the book (and available online at www.braindoc.com), readers can create their own picture of their strengths and areas needing improvement.