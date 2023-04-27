Technology Assurance Manager, KPMG US: Age: 39

Longmeadow native and Bay Path University graduate Stephanie O’Leary observed that “I’ve completed all my schooling in a town that’s eight square miles.”

While that’s a fact, it’s also true that she’s really going places.

In her five years with KMPG US, a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax, and advisory services, O’Leary has earned three promotions and has been recognized for her dedication and leadership.

Technology-assurance positions tend to be male-dominated, but O’Leary noted that she was one of three women recently promoted in this area. “This was exciting to see because it shows KPMG’s commitment to advancing women and underrepresented groups.”

Since she joined the company five years ago, she has been involved in mentoring new hires and interns, and was selected as a national facilitator to help develop the next generation of KPMG employees.

“I enjoy helping new associates find their way,” she said. “At the same time, there are others in the company looking out for me.”

O’Leary stays involved with Bay Path, serving as president of the Alumni Assoc. Council and as the youngest member of the university’s board of trustees.

“I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college, and I believe everyone who wants an education should have access to it,” she said. “As a fairly recent graduate, I bring a fresh perspective to the board.”

O’Leary speaks regularly with prospective Bay Path students, helps others prepare for job interviews, and makes recommendations for internships. She also led a project to establish a campus food pantry. “It’s hard to get an education if you’re hungry,” she said.

At the Wildcat Pantry, students who may not have the means can get food and personal items to make it through their day and to graduation “If we can make a small difference in a student’s life on campus, I would like that to be part of my legacy as Alumni Association president.”

When a couple friends were diagnosed with cancer, O’Leary decided to train for the Boston Marathon, raising more than $14,000 for Dana-Farber cancer research.

“I thought I’d be a one-and-done marathoner, but they asked me back,” she said. This year, she had a patient partner, a 4-year old in remission from leukemia, and shattered her fundraising goal, collecting more than $15,000.

“When you run for a cause like this, it gives you a lot of perspective,” she said. “The people you meet are truly inspiring.”

—Mark Morris