Summerlin Floors Announces New Scholarship Opportunity for Women of Color

AMHERST — Summerlin Floors, a woman-owned flooring business, announced a new scholarship opportunity for a woman of color pursuing a Greenfield Community College (GCC) degree in business. The goal for this scholarship is to expand the available opportunities that exist for students in the local community.

Summerlin Floors will award a $2,500 scholarship to a woman of color pursuing a degree in business at GCC. Company owner Ann Bronner and her daughter Lori Zumbruski, who is also a part of the Summerlin Floors team, created this scholarship in memory of Ann’s daughter Erin, whom they lost in 2018.

“A woman achieving a college degree has a multi-generational impact that goes beyond her. And when one thinks of the wage gap, we know that this gift from Ann Bronner of Summerlin Floors will be transformative for one of our students and generations to come,” said Yves Salomon-Fernández, president of Greenfield Community College. “We’re so grateful that Ms. Bronner is investing in our students.”

A recipient will be chosen this month. For more information and to apply for this scholarship, contact the GCC Admissions Office at www.gcc.mass.edu/admissions or call (413) 775-1801.

“For many, entrepreneurship is the only option for survival,” said Michelle Barthelemy, chair of the GCC Business Department. “It provides new beginnings and new opportunities for the entrepreneur and their family.”

Bronner is a Greenfield Community College alum herself. Her goal is to support the next generation of scholars and give back to the GCC community. The intention in launching this scholarship is to help prepare the recipient for the next steps in her college education.

“Greenfield Community College was a pivotal part of my life,” Bronner said. “GCC is an incredibly welcoming environment for its diverse student body. The professors, faculty, and administration created an inspiring and enriching experience for me, and now is my opportunity to give back.”