Taylor Real Estate Schedules Move to Liberty Street in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON — Taylor Real Estate, which is celebrating 65 years of operation this year, announced it will move to a new location on Liberty Street in Easthampton this month.

Chuck Conner, a third-generation owner of the business founded by his grandfather in 1955, said the new office space offers convenient off-street parking for clients and staff as well as on-site storage for the firm’s plentiful ‘for sale’ signage, and a newer, brighter workspace for staff.

“We have been helping clients move for 65 years, and now it’s our turn to pack up and go,” Conner said.

He noted that the move is symbolic of moving the firm into the future, when ownership and operations will be assumed by his daughters, Megan Conner and Danica Achin, both licensed Realtors with the firm. In addition to working with buyers and sellers, Megan handles administration and advertising, and Achin is the rental division manager.

“We’re moving toward the future, Danica and myself being the fourth generation coming in,” Megan said. “We’re moving forward.”

For most of the past 65 years, the real estate firm run by the Conners has been located on Main Street, otherwise known as Shop Row.

Chuck Conner’s grandfather, Charles Taylor, founded the Charles W. Taylor Agency at 85 Main St. in 1955. In 1965, when Taylor passed the business to his daughter, Bernice, and her husband, Bob Conner — Chuck’s parents — the business was run out of the Conners’ Easthampton home.

Around 1980, the Conners reopened the office at 77 Main St., later moving to 87 Main St. — until now. Chuck Conner expects the move to 4A Liberty St. will be complete by mid-June. Liberty Street is off Union Street, making the new space central to downtown and also accessible to walkers and bicyclists arriving via the Manhan Rail Trail.

“We’ll still be steps to downtown,” Megan Conner said. “We are really excited. We’ve all been saying it will be a really nice, fresh start, especially as people are getting back to work after the pandemic closures and getting back to regular routines again. It will be really nice.”

Additional change has come in the form of new technology that allows a digital approach to marketing and communication and the execution of documentation. Houses can be shown to potential buyers via virtual visits made possible by professional photography, and closing papers can be signed electronically.