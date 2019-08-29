TD Bank Names Steve Webb Regional President for Southern New England

BOSTON — TD Bank named Steve Webb regional president for Southern New England. In this role, Webb will lead commercial and retail banking teams in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Upstate New York, and Connecticut.

“Steve’s leadership and strategic mindset are widely recognized at TD Bank and within the New England business community, making him a clear choice to lead this region,” said Chris Giamo, head of Commercial Bank. “We are confident that Steve, along with the entire Southern New England TD team, will continue to drive growth and market share in this important geography.”

Webb has more than 30 years of banking experience and has worked across several businesses at TD Bank. He most recently served as New Hampshire market president – Commercial, where he was responsible for the growth and expansion of commercial and small-business lending, cash management, and government banking in the state. Prior to assuming this role, Webb was responsible for the Commercial Division of TD Banknorth within New Hampshire, including credit risk management, cash management, commercial lending, commercial real estate, leasing, and healthcare. Webb also brings a wealth of retail experience to this role, having previously helped to optimize store operations.

“I am thrilled to fulfill this role and to help drive TD’s strategic direction in Southern New England,” said Webb. “There is tremendous opportunity in this region, and I’m truly humbled to be able to lead this charge.”