The Mighty Oktoberfest Postponed to Nov. 3-4

SPRINGFIELD — Due to heavy rain in the forecast this weekend, the Student Prince and the Fort Restaurant have postponed the Mighty Oktoberfest to Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4.

The Mighty Oktoberfest kicks off for two nights on Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. with the Berkshire Mountain Wanderers on stage and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on site to tap the ceremonial keg. Oktoberfest food will include bratwurst, knockwurst, and burgers, with a full menu indoors that includes German fare such as sauerbraten, braised lamb, and pork shanks.

Other live music includes Trailer Trash at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by Saturday’s lineup of Berkshire Mountain Wanderers at 5 p.m., American Badass (Kid Rock tribute) at 6 p.m., Jagged Little Pam (Alanis Morissette tribute) at 7:15 p.m., and a Foo Fighters tribute at 8:30 p.m.

“There’s nothing like Oktoberfest to welcome the fall season, and we are proud to keep the tradition alive in 2023 with one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations around,” said Peter Picknelly, co-owner of the Student Prince and the Fort. “Join us for non-stop live music, good times, food and drink, and a barrel of fun in downtown Springfield.”

Single-night and two-night passes are available at the gate and in advance by clicking here. Passes include one complimentary ‘haus beer’ from a list for those who are 21 or older.