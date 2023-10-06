Attorney Amelia Holstrom Named to Top Women of the Law

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney Amelia Holstrom of Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C. has been recognized as one of the 2023 Top Women of Law by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The Top Women of the Law program celebrates the outstanding achievements of exceptional women in the legal profession. Each year, the publication and accompanying event — scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1 — honors women who have demonstrated great accomplishments in their field.

“Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly has a long tradition of recognizing pioneers and role models in the legal field,” Holstrom said. “I am honored and humbled to be recognized among so many exceptional women in the legal profession.”

Holstrom has been with Skoler Abbott since 2012 and was named a partner in 2019. She defends employers in litigation involving claims of discrimination, harassment and retaliation, wage-and-hour violations, contract disputes, and other employment issues. She also advises clients with respect to compliance challenges, personnel policies, and day-to-day employment issues, and provides custom training programs and materials on a variety of important topics, including harassment, paid and unpaid leave, and ADA accommodations.

Holstrom is an active participant in the Greater Springfield community. She is chair of the Wilbraham Personnel Advisory Board and a member of the Wilbraham Commission on Disability, the boards of Clinical and Support Options Inc. and the East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce, the board development committee for Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, and the personnel committee for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.