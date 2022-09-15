The Mount, Straw Dog Writers Guild Announce 2023 Residency for Emerging Writers

LENOX — The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home, is collaborating with the Straw Dog Writers Guild of Western Mass. to offer a unique residency experience for nine emerging writers. Residencies will be for one week and include lodging at Brook Farm Inn in Lenox, a workspace at the Mount, breakfast, lunch, and a $500 stipend. The residencies run weekly from March 5 to March 25, and three writers will be selected for each week. Applications opened on Sept. 1. Visit edithwharton.org for more information and to access the application form.

This will be the ninth year the Mount has offered writers an opportunity to create at the Mount and its second year partnering with Straw Dog Writers Guild. The revamped residency now focuses on writers who are developing their craft. There is no prerequisite for being published.

“The Mount was conceived as a private retreat by a writer on the verge of her literary ascent; in the 21st century, what better way to share Edith Wharton’s home and legacy than with an organization of writers devoted to supporting emerging voices?” said Patricia Pin, director of Public Programs at the Mount.

Jacqeline Sheehan, author and president of Straw Dog Writers Guild, added that, “in collaboration with the Mount, Straw Dog Writers Guild is honored to offer residencies to writers early in their careers. Just as Edith Wharton gained her early literary footing at the Mount, our contemporary emerging writers are offered the gift of support and our belief in them.”