The Mount, Straw Dog Writers Guild Announce Residency for Emerging Writers

LENOX — The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home, is once again collaborating with the Western Mass. Straw Dog Writers Guild to offer a unique residency experience for nine emerging writers. Genres include poetry, fiction, creative non-fiction, and plays. Residencies will be for one week and include lodging at a neighboring inn, a workspace at the Mount, breakfast, lunch, and a $500 stipend.

The residencies begin on March 3, 10, and 17, and three writers will be selected for each week. Applications are now open and are limited to the first 270 submissions. Visit edithwharton.org for more information and to access the application form.

This will be the tenth year the Mount has offered writers an opportunity to create at the Mount, and its third year partnering with Straw Dog Writers Guild. The revamped residency now focuses on writers who are developing their craft. There is no prerequisite of being published.

Submissions are reviewed anonymously and ranked based on the following criteria: quality of writing, originality of voice, the potential for growth as a writer, and strength of the statement of purpose. The $25 application fee will be waived for financial hardship and for Mount and Straw Dog members.