BusinessTalk with Joel Doolin, MiraVista’s executive vice president

At a time when behavioral-health issues, substance misuse, and family and workplace stressors are all on people's minds, the need for responsive services is higher than ever. MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke has been meeting those needs since 2021 with an array of inpatient psychiatric services, outpatient substance recovery programs, and community outreach to educate people about mental wellness and the resources available to achieve it. On the next BusinessTalk episode, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with Joel Doolin, MiraVista's executive vice president, about these services, his passion for behavioral health, and why there's still progress to be made when it comes to talking openly about mental health and overcoming the stigma too often associated with it.