Shakespeare & Company Offering Linklater Voice Classes

LENOX — Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training is offering a six-session, online class titled “Linklater Voice: The Progression II.” Beginning Tuesday, Sept.19, classes are held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Oct. 24.

Using the techniques set forth in Kristin Linklater’s practical approach to voice training, including information from her book Freeing the Natural Voice, participants explore the potential of voice as an actor or public speaker by creating connections between thoughts, body, and voice.

This class reinforces the relaxation, and generous vibration, explored in the first half of the Progression and investigates how the voice can be strengthened by isolating and then blending the different resonators, expanding breath capacity, and finding an easy and efficient articulation.

The class will be led by actor, teacher, and director Tom Giordano, a designated Linklater Voice teacher and Shakespeare & Company artist. As the class focuses on the second half of the Progression, some experience with Linklater Voice is recommended.

Tuition is $250, and scholarships are available for BIPOC artists. Discounts are also available for training alumni as well as members of acting unions and the Shakespeare Theatre Assoc. For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org or call (413) 637-1199, ext. 114.