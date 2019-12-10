The Student Prince and the Fort to Host Wonderfund Gift Drive Wrap Party Today

SPRINGFIELD — Some 50,000 children are expected to unwrap gifts this holiday season thanks to the efforts of Wonderfund, a private, nonprofit organization that provides resources and opportunities to children engaged in the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

The Student Prince and the Fort Restaurant invite the public to attend a wrap party to celebrate Wonderfund’s 2019 Holiday Gift Drive grand finale today, Dec. 10, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Massachusetts First Lady Lauren Baker, vice chair of Wonderfund, will be in attendance, along with the Pioneer Valley Wonderfund Committee, led by co-chairs Andy Yee of the Student Prince and the Fort and Christine Phillips of Peoples Bank.

“We hope you will join us for the wrap party on Dec. 10,” Yee said. “It will be a festive event, and it will include the presentation of a ceremonial check to Wonderfund as celebrity bartenders pour your favorite holiday cheer. We’re proud to sponsor this special evening, and we hope it brings magic to many children.”

Wonderfund’s Holiday Gift Drive connects hundreds of donors with thousands of children who deserve to feel special during the holidays. The goal is that every child in the Pioneer Valley has a gift to open this holiday season.

“All kids deserve to have carefree moments to play, to dream, and to grow,” Baker said. “When a child is neglected or abused, those moments are taken away. The Wonderfund gives us an opportunity to give them back.”