The Student Prince & the Fort Present Game Month and Hunter’s Dinners

SPRINGFIELD — Wild-game dinners started decades ago at the Student Prince and the Fort as a treat for the regulars. Former owner Rupprecht Scherff heard the call of the wild from his customers and started game-night dinners to please local hunters and anyone with a curious palate.

The tradition continues in 2022 as the Student Prince and the Fort present Game Month throughout February. It includes two Hunter’s Dinner Nights on Thursday, Feb. 10 and Thursday, Feb. 24.

“We are wild about Game Month at the Student Prince and the Fort,” Assistant Manager John Perry said. “This year, our Hunter’s Dinners are in honor of the late Rudi Scherff. We are commemorating the dinners with limited-edition collectors pins.

“Hunter’s Dinners were Rudi’s favorite time of the year. Our fondest memories are him walking through the restaurant wearing his German hat filled with pins from every dinner from years past. We are honored to celebrate Rudi and keep this tradition alive on Fort Street,” Perry continued. “We introduced wild-game dinners to our customers many decades ago, and today, we’re still cooking the most decadent game dishes you will ever try. We hope to welcome you and your family, local hunting groups, sportsmen heading this way for the Springfield Sportsmen’s Show, and anyone who loves a unique culinary experience. Come try a taste of the wild.”

A special Game Month menu (in addition to the house menu) will be available all month and feature appetizers such as deep-fried frog legs. Entrées include a game wurst trio with pheasant, rabbit, and venison; bison; buffalo ribeye; and the locally famous student Prince veal shank. Hunter’s Dinner menus include an assortment of table appetizers and a six-course dinner. Courses include deep-fried frogs legs, pheasant and venison sausage, duck legs, poussin, and buffalo ribeye, followed by a flaming dessert.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online at www.studentprince.com or by calling (413) 734-7475.