Way Finders Names Laureen Borgatti Chief Operating Officer

SPRINGFIELD — Way Finders Inc. named Laureen Borgatti its new chief operating officer. She has been employed by the organization for 27 years, serving in various administrative capacities, most recently as the organization’s chief of staff and chief administrative officer.

“Laureen has consistently demonstrated extraordinary leadership, and her institutional knowledge after so many years of service to the organization is invaluable as we chart our path for the future,” Way Finders CEO Peter Gagliardi said. “She has a deep understanding of the multitude of programs we administer, our complex staffing structure, and has built strong relationships with our partners and funders. Most recently, Laureen has served as our internal project manager for the construction of our new Housing Center, soon to be completed in April 2020. It has been an honor to work with her throughout the years, and I’m pleased to name her as Way Finders’ COO.”

Added Borgatti, “I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve as Way Finders’ chief operating officer and excited for what the future holds for our organization. It is a privilege to work side by side with our dedicated staff and partners every day and to witness firsthand the positive impact we are able to make in the lives of our clients and in communities throughout Western Massachusetts.”

Borgatti chairs the board of directors of the Human Service Forum, a membership organization that assists members in better addressing the needs of the people they serve throughout the Pioneer Valley. She sits on the board of directors for the new Housing Navigator, an initiative led by the Kuehn Charitable Foundation to develop an online search tool that will give people with low and moderate incomes the ability to quickly find available, affordable rental units anywhere in Massachusetts. She also serves on the board of directors of the Dakin Humane Society.