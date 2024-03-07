Three County Fair Announces 2024 Food Drive

NORTHAMPTON — The Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society, the nonprofit organization that manages the Three County Fair and fairgrounds, will conduct its 2024 Food Drive on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of its main office at 54 Fair St., Northampton.

The fair is seeking non-perishable foods such as canned fruit, vegetables, and tuna, plus cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, and peanut butter for area food pantries that have partnered with the fair. This year’s recipients include Providence Ministries’ Margaret’s Pantry in Holyoke, the Easthampton Community Center, the Franklin County Community Meals Program in Greenfield, Helping Hands Cupboard Food Pantry in Belchertown, and the Westhampton Congregational United Church of Christ food pantry.

“Food insecurity continues to negatively impact so many individuals and families throughout our region,” said Tom Smiarowski, president of the society. “The pantries that we partner with are doing heroic work helping those in need due to the increased demand for assistance they experience every day. And the Three County Fair is pleased to play a role in supporting their efforts.”

Each vehicle that donates a minimum of 10 in-date items will be supplied with a pair of complimentary tickets to the 2024 Three County Fair, running Aug. 30 to Sept. 2. The fair requests that donations be compiled in disposable bags or boxes for volunteers to easily accept them from vehicles.