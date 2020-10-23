Thunderbirds Foundation Donates $15,000 to Rays of Hope

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa presented a check for $15,000 to the Baystate Health Foundation for Rays of Hope from proceeds raised by the sale of specialty pink jerseys worn at the 2020 Pink in the Rink night in March.

Each year since the team’s inception, the Thunderbirds have held a Pink in the Rink night to benefit Rays of Hope, complete with participation by breast-cancer survivors, pink ice, and pink specialty jerseys. The event has sold out each of the past four seasons, and has become a signature event in the area to raise awareness. This past season’s event took place on March 7, and was again sold out, with a capacity crowd of 6,793.

“We at the Thunderbirds have been a dedicated supporter of the Baystate Health Foundation and the Rays of Hope from inception, and it’s with great admiration for the fight against breast cancer that we are able to make yet another significant contribution to the cause in what has been a very difficult year,” Costa said. “We look forward to continuing this special partnership for years to come.”

The Thunderbirds Foundation has contributed more than $80,000 to the Baystate Health Foundation and the Rays of Hope through the proceeds of specialty jersey auctions from the annual Pink in the Rink night.

During the check-presentation ceremony, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno noted that “we all have family and friends who have battled this challenge. My administration is proud to stand with those affected and Baystate Medical Center in continuing to raise funds to cure and beat this medical challenge.”

Though it may look a little different than in past years, the Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer will continue in a hybrid model for 2020. Supporters are encouraged to walk or run anywhere, anytime, during the month of the October, ending with a Parade of Hope on Sunday, Oct. 25 for all registered participants.