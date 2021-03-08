TUCKed In Eldercare, Care Management and Consulting Welcomes Katie Krupka

NANTUCKET — TUCKed In Eldercare, Care Management and Consulting recently welcomed Katie Krupka, gerontologist, certified senior advisor, and certified dementia practitioner, to its care-management team serving Western Mass.

As a geriatric care-management company, TUCKed In offers guidance to support clients to live their best lives as they age. Services include acting as a support system, making home visits and suggesting needed services, arranging and overseeing support services and outside agencies, coordinating medical services, coordinating transportation needs, evaluating alternative living options, providing caregiver stress relief and education, and advocating for the client and his or her family.