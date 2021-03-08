BusinessTalk with Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House

On this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin Banquet and Meeting House, the Delaney House, and other hospitality-related businesses. The two discuss the state’s changing regulations and protocols for such businesses what they mean for this embattled sector of the economy. They also discuss when ‘normal’ might return and what it might look like, and also how the restaurant landscape will likely be altered long term by this pandemic. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

