UMass Dining to Host 11th Annual 5K Dash and Dine to Benefit Amherst Survival Center

AMHERST — University of Massachusetts Dining Services will host its 11th annual “UMass 5K Dash and Dine” on campus on April 9, at 9 a.m., after a two-year hiatus. The goal of the event is to promote health and wellness at the university while raising funds for The Amherst Survival Center (ASC). In total, UMass dining has been able to raise more than $50,000 for the Amherst Survival Center.

The 5K features a USA Track and Field (USATF) certified course to runners, walkers and wheelchair participants. When race participants are finished, all are welcomed to have lunch at the award-winning dining commons on campus.

“It’s fantastic to see the UMass Community come together for such a great cause,” said Ken Toong, Executive Director of Auxiliary Enterprises. “We’re a big believer of building community through food and this event is another shining example of this. I’m extremely proud of our team and what we are able to accomplish.”

The race fee is $10 for all UMass and Five-College students, $15 for UMass Amherst faculty and staff, and $20 for the general public. Children 8 years and under may participate for free. This race fee includes registration, and the complimentary meal at the Hampshire or Berkshire Dining Commons. Online registration ends at midnight on April 6. Walk-up registration is available on Race Day.

To register for the event or make a donation, please visit RunUMass.com.

“We are so excited to see Dash and Dine return; this event is such a perfect fundraiser for the Center,” said Amherst Survival Center Executive Director, Lev Ben-Ezra. “It is all about community, everyone pitching in, and world class cooking A huge thank you to everyone who makes it possible and comes out to join. See you there.”