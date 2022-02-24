Bradley International Airport Welcomes Back Air Canada

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announces that Air Canada will restore its nonstop service between Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) this summer.

The airline last operated the flight in the spring of 2020, when international travel was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will restart the service on June 1.

“People are ready to travel, and we’re excited to relaunch service between Hartford and Toronto starting June 1 with daily flights operated by Air Canada Express Jazz with a CRJ900 featuring Business Class and Economy Class cabins,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president, Network Planning & Revenue Management at Air Canada. “With overall travel demand accelerating, our flights linking Hartford and Toronto will be of interest to customers visiting friends and family, looking to explore Canada’s largest city. The route will reconnect two well established business regions and Air Canada’s flights are scheduled to connect easily to a myriad of flights across Canada and Europe through our Toronto Pearson hub. We look forward to welcoming you onboard.”

Said Kevin Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the CAA, “after nearly two years of international travel disruptions, we are thrilled to welcome back Air Canada to Bradley International Airport. Air Canada has been an important partner for many years at our airport, facilitating seamless connectivity between our regions. The resumption of the Toronto service is a major milestone on our road to recovery. Today, we extend our thanks to Air Canada for their continued commitment to Bradley International Airport and for underscoring the importance of this route with their return to Connecticut. Welcome back, Air Canada.”

The flight between BDL and YYZ airports will operate daily, year-round.