Myers Brothers Kalicka to Host Tax Q & A Event With MHA

Are you a shared-living provider or thinking about becoming one and have tax-related questions?

The Mental Health Association invites you to a free, question-and-answer Zoom, March 17 at noon with Meyers Brothers Kalicka tax professionals. Meeting ID on Zoom: 755 8128 9170; Passcode: 6mS63X

Associates Fran Murphy and Rachel Curry will be available to answer queries during the hour-long event. Both women have been with the firm for approximately 10 years, and hold associate degrees from Holyoke Community College.

Murphy has a special focus in tax preparation for not-for-profits and individuals, and Curry, individual tax preparation as well as for closely held companies whose owners may be required to pay state tax returns in several states.

MHA’s shared living program is for individuals served by the Mass. Department of Developmental Services and families willing, with the help of a tax-free stipend between $30,000 to $45,000 paid annually by the state, to open their homes to them as an alternative to group home living.

The information event will provide the opportunity to understand what services the state is compensating a shared living provider for and to learn whether and how such compensation needs to be listed on a tax return and if there are any implications for the filer’s tax bracket.

Designated care providers, if matched with an individual, support that individual in their daily living, and a more independent lifestyle. Specific responsibilities in the program, which is seeking more providers, would include cooking meals, ensuring the individual is taking any medications, providing transport to health care and other appointments and helping the individual work toward specific goals.

RSVP, if planning to attend at [email protected].