United Bank to Help Government Employees Impacted by Shutdown

HARTFORD, Conn. — United Bank announced it will be waiving all deposit-account monthly service charges and offering loan assistance for United customers who are federal government employees and are currently not receiving pay due to the ongoing government shutdown that began on Dec. 22.

“For several hundred of our customers who are federal employees, this is an uncertain time for them and their families. So we want our customers to know we are here for them when their federal paychecks are interrupted,” said William Crawford IV, CEO and president. “Therefore, we will be waiving all deposit account monthly service charges and offering loan assistance for customers who are federal government employees not currently being paid during the government shutdown to help make it a little easier for them to pay their bills, do their banking, and make ends meet until the government reopens.”

United Bank, on a case-by-case basis, will offer loan assistance by making loan modifications for impacted customers, if necessary. To be eligible, the loans must be owned and serviced by United Bank.

To take advantage of this special temporary benefit offered by United Bank, impacted customers must show proof they are a federal government employee, which could include a government-issued ID or their most recent pay stub from the federal government. The benefit will conclude when the federal government reopens.

Anyone who is a federal government employee and United Bank customer and qualifies for these special temporary benefits and has any questions or comments should visit a United Bank branch or call the Customer Care Center at (866) 959-2265.