Wendy Fitzgerald Returns to HUB International New England

EAST LONGMEADOW — HUB International New England, LLC, a division of HUB International Limited, a leading global insurance brokerage, recently announced that Wendy Fitzgerald has re-joined HUB New England as a strategic account executive, responsible for all things personal (personal insurance/auto, home, condo, renters, and more).

Her role will include handling new business and outreach, renewals, quoting, special projects, and providing support when needed to the Personal Lines team of experts. She will be based out of HUB New England’s East Longmeadow office. Previously, Fitzgerald had been with the HUB/FieldEddy Personal Lines team from 2008 to 2016.

“We are so excited to have Wendy back on our team as every employee is a valued member,” said Timm Marini, president of Personal Lines at HUB New England. “The integrity, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and service HUB provides has helped us get to the successes of today. Adding to HUB’s team, and our growth, is a reflection of our combined hard work. Wendy’s history at HUB is well-regarded and adds to our team of experts that offer local market specialization, value-added solutions, and innovative products.”