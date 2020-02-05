United Personnel Wins Best of Staffing Designation for Third Straight Year

SPRINGFIELD — United Personnel, a leading Springfield-based staffing firm serving Massachusetts and Connecticut, has won ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client and Talent Award for the third consecutive year.

According to ClearlyRated, this industry award recognizes staffing firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. The Best of Staffing designation serves as a credible point of differentiation for a firm’s commitment to service excellence, providing prospective clients and job seekers with qualitative data critical to vetting staffing and recruiting agencies.

United Personnel is based in Springfield with additional offices in Northampton and Chelmsford, as well as New Haven and Hartford, Conn. The agency manages temporary, contract, and direct-hire placements in professional, administrative, information-technology, and light-industrial roles.

Focused on placing highly qualified candidates with their clients, United Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from a significant number of both clients and candidates placed in jobs, resulting in the Best of Staffing Client and Candidate recognition. These two awards are distinctions that less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned.

“United’s team has been very focused on delivering excellence consistently in a tough recruitment market. We’re thrilled to have our efforts recognized for the third consecutive year.” United Personnel President Tricia Canavan said. “We are really grateful for the partnerships we have with our clients and candidates around the region and look forward to building on this momentum in 2020.”