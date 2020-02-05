STCC Names Kiyota Garcia Coordinator of Academic Advising and Transfer Center

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) announced the appointment of Kiyota Garcia as coordinator of the Academic Advising and Transfer Center, effective Jan. 27.

In 2010, Garcia started working in the Academic Advising and Transfer Center, which provides continuous support to strengthen, nurture, empower, and educate students in making informed decisions that will guide their educational experience.

Her background in psychology has been helpful in her approach to working with students, said Jessica Hill, interim vice president of Student Affairs.

“She has been a tremendous resource to faculty in addressing any questions or concerns about academic-advising processes,” Hill noted. “Overall, Dr. Garcia is an integral part of the Student Affairs division and works very hard to meet the needs of STCC students, faculty, and staff.”

Garcia holds a doctorate of education in educational psychology from American International College, a master’s degree in clinical psychology from American International College, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bay Path University. She will continue to work on advising initiatives that support the success of STCC students with a focus on retention and completion.

“It is an honor and privilege to be chosen to lead such an important and essential department at STCC,” Garcia said. “As the hub of the campus, the Academic Advising and Transfer Center serves a large student body and holds a critical role in student success. I look forward to leading the amazing team we have to reach new heights.”