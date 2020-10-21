Convergent Photonics Partners with WNEU on Research and Development Center

CHICOPEE — Convergent Photonics, which specializes in creating and supplying high-tech lasers, announced a partnership with Western New England University to establish a research and development center and strengthen the school’s education program with the help of a $2.5 million state grant, the Republican reported.

The project is the fourth of its kind statewide and the first in Western Mass., and Springfield Technical Community College will also be involved. The money comes from the state’s Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative.

“It is such an amazing project. I’m so glad they picked Chicopee for it,” Mayor John Vieau said during an announcement event at Convergent’s Chicopee headquarters on Tuesday. “This will give them an advanced labor force with skilled workers.”

According to the Republican, the funding will allow the company and WNEU to purchase equipment so each can create a high-power semiconductor laser lab that will be used to support the development of innovative technologies and the education of engineering students who want to go into the field of photonics.