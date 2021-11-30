United Way Hoping to ‘Fill the Fiat’ with Holiday Gifts for Those in Need

SPRINGFIELD — As part of its Hope for the Holidays program, United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) announced Fill the Fiat, a unique opportunity to stuff a very small car full of holiday cheer for those in need.

Paul Mancinone, chairman of the board for Mercy Medical Center, has loaned UWPV his vintage Fiat 500 for the event, and it is currently sitting inside the TD Bank building, 1441 Main St., near the UWPV office in downtown Springfield, ready for donations of unwrapped holiday gifts through Dec. 7.

“It is truly an honor for Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health Of New England to work with the United Way, continuing its mission and commitment to serving those in need,” Mancinone said. “By partnering with the United Way of Pioneer Valley, Fill the Fiat will help bring educational toys and much-needed clothing to those children in need in downtown Springfield and the eastern and western parts of Hampden County. We are blessed to have this opportunity to serve.”

Hope for the Holidays is seeking educational toys, as well as socks and pajamas, for infants and children through age 12. Learn more at uwpv.org/hope.

“United Way of Pioneer Valley has always believed in trying new ideas and forging partnerships with the community to solve its problems,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley. “I implore our community to fill this Fiat full of presents so we can provide hope, dignity, and holiday cheer to those most in need this holiday season.”