United Way of Pioneer Valley Opens Chicopee Cupboard Food Pantry

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) announced its latest initiative to feed the hungry in the Pioneer Valley: a food pantry in downtown Chicopee. Called Chicopee Cupboard, it will offer food to those in need on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Chicopee Cupboard, located at 32 Center St., will open on Thursday, April 15 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. People in need of food are welcome to call (413) 693-0213 to make an appointment starting on April 15 at 11 a.m.

“Last year, we surveyed our community partners, local businesses, municipal governments, and state officials on what the Pioneer Valley needs from its nonprofit sector, and identified that feeding the hungry is an area where we can do a lot of good in our community,” said Paul Mina, president & CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley. “Chicopee is our first food pantry, and we have more plans to feed the hungry in the Pioneer Valley this year.”

More information can be found at uwpv.org/chicopee-cupboard, and donations can be made at uwpv.org/donate.