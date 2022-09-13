United Way of Pioneer Valley Seeks Volunteers for Day of Caring on Sept. 23

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley announced that it has worked with multiple nonprofit agencies to compile a list of meaningful, team-building volunteer opportunities throughout Hampden County for this year’s Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 23.

This year’s Day of Caring sites include Stanley Park, Camp Moses, Square One, Camp Shepard, Ronald McDonald House, Westfield Schools, Camp Lewis Perkins, Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, and United Way of Pioneer Valley, among other locations.

Any individuals or corporate teams seeking to volunteer on that day can view the opportunities and sign up on United Way’s volunteer portal at uwpv.org/dayofcaring.