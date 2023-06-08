United Way of Pioneer Valley to Present Family Medical Leave Act Panel Discussion

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor Women’s Bureau, Northeast Region, will host an interactive panel discussion to honor the 30th anniversary of the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at 1441 Main St., Springfield. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Panel members include local leaders as well as representatives from the Massachusetts Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Labor. The discussion will explore Massachusetts paid-leave protections and the impact of paid leave for workers and their families. Information for accessing leave to care for oneself or a family member will be available.

To register for this event, visit www.uwpv.org. Contact Jennifer Kinsman at [email protected] or (413) 693-0212 with any questions.