Holyoke Community College Names Mark Hudgik Director of Admissions

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) recently welcomed Mark Hudgik as its new director of Admissions.

Hudgik is an HCC alumnus from the class of 2002 who returns to campus with 14 years of experience working in academic admissions, most recently as director of Admission at Greenfield Community College, where he started as a senior Admission counselor in 2009. He had previously worked as assistant director of Admissions at Bay Path University in Longmeadow and as Admissions director at the Berkshire Hills Music Academy in South Hadley.

After graduating from HCC with his associate degree in liberal arts, Hudgik earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Massachusetts and his master’s degree in higher education administration from Bay Path.

He enrolled at HCC in 2000 after serving four years in the U.S. Air Force at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, as an aerospace-propulsion and jet-engine journeyman and programs manager. For two years as a student at HCC, he worked in the college Career Center.

“The experience I had as a student at HCC was probably the most formative of any that got me where I am in my career,” Hudgik said. “My work-study experience really got me interested in higher ed. As somebody who is really interested in people’s stories and likes to do different things, admissions was a really good fit.”