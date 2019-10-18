USI Insurance Services to Present Self-funding Seminar with the Difference Card

SPRINGFIELD — On Thursday, Oct. 24, USI Insurance Services will host an informative self-funding seminar with keynote speakers Jenny MacKay, vice president of Employee Benefits at USI, and Ashley Dube, a senior consultant at the Difference Card.

Attendees will explore the basics of self-funding, learning directly from experts in the field. Main topics include how self-funding works, how to gain transparency in medical and pharmacy claims, and the process to reduce and control claims costs. This seminar is geared towards employers with 50 or more employees, but all are welcome. In addition, 1.5 hours of SHRM credits will be awarded to all participants.

The event, which will be open to the public, will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Springfield. Registration and lunch are at noon, followed by the seminar from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. To register, click here, or e-mail [email protected] for more information.