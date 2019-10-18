Bulkley Richardson to Present ‘Assessing Your Security Practices’ on Oct. 23

SPRINGFIELD — When was the last time you evaluated your information-security practices, or considered the technical, legal, and financial risks a cybersecurity incident could pose to your business? In the second segment of its CyberSafe series, Bulkley Richardson will help businesses of all sizes assess the scope, risks, and value of both administrative and technical information-security practices.

Jim Duda and Lauren Ostberg, attorneys in Bulkley Richardson’s cybersecurity practice, will team up with Frank Vincentelli of Integrated IT and Scott Garcia of Smith Brothers Insurance for this event, to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Bulkley Richardson’s office in Springfield. A networking reception will follow the program. Registration is required at [email protected].

The CyberSafe series meets quarterly to cover topics on preparation, assessment, implementation, and response to ensure that attendees are aware of their legal obligations, safeguards to stay protected, and what to do in the event of a breach.