Healthcare Heroes 2019 Celebration
The 2019 Healthcare Heroes
There were eight winners in this third class, with two in the category of Lifetime Achievement, because two candidates were tied with the top score. The Heroes for 2019 are:
• Lifetime Achievement (tie): Katherine Wilson, president and CEO, Behavioral Health Network Inc.; and Frank Robinson, vice president, Public Health, Baystate Health;
• Health/Wellness Administrator/Administration: Emily Uguccioni, executive director, Linda Manor Assisted Living;
• Collaboration in Health/Wellness: Carol Constant, convener, Dementia Friendly Western Massachusetts; and director of Community Engagement, Loomis Communities;
• Community Health: Amy Walker, certified nurse midwife, Cooley Dickinson Health Care;
• Emerging Leader: Tara Ferrante, program director of the Holyoke Outpatient Clinic, ServiceNet;
• Innovation in Health/Wellness: Cristina Huebner Torres, vice president, Research & Population Health, Caring Health Center Inc.; and
• Patient/Resident/Client Care Provider: Shriners Hospitals for Children – Springfield.