UWPV’s Dora D. Robinson Women’s Leadership Council to Hold Kickoff Event

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) will hold a kickoff event for the Dora D. Robinson Women’s Leadership Council on Friday, March 8.

The Dora D. Robinson Women’s Leadership Council is an affinity group of the United Way of Pioneer Valley, modeled on United Way Worldwide’s Women United program.

Robinson co-founded the council in 2014, when she served as president and CEO of UWPV. As the first woman to serve the century-old organization in that role, she championed opportunities for women to fulfill their philanthropic endeavors by sharing their talents, treasure, time, and leadership through the United Way.

After a period of inactivity, the council is ready to begin anew, re-established to honor Robinson’s spirit and legacy and to continue her visionary work on behalf of women and girls. A 13-member steering committee guides the strategic development of the council, and the March 8 kickoff event, which coincides with International Women’s Day, will serve as both a public reintroduction and a membership drive.

“As a beneficiary of Dora’s care and phenomenal leadership example, it is an honor to be a part of her legacy of empowerment for women of all backgrounds,” said Latoya Bosworth, co-chair of the steering committee and decades-long mentee of Dora.

Bosworth is joined by co-chair Giselle Gaines, who added that “it’s a privilege to be part of the Dora D. Robinson Women’s Leadership Council, celebrating a trailblazer’s legacy. In our commitment to women’s health, education, and financial empowerment, each woman on the committee brings unique gifts and leadership. Together, we build on Dora’s foundation, creating a lasting legacy of empowerment.”

The sold-out event will be held at Penthouse 650 at 1500 Main St. in Springfield. It will feature luxurious hors d’oeuvres, a DJ, and a cash bar.